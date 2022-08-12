Anand Mahindra gets tricolour from India Post, says ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, a well known industrialist, claims that receiving the tricolour from India Post as part of the government's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign was an honour.

The campaign was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In order to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the Central government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags flying from August 13 to 15. Read More: Amit Burman steps down as Chairman of Dabur India, to continue as non-executive director

Anand Mahindra, age 67, was presented with a tricolour by Mumbai Postmaster General Swati Pandey. This afternoon, the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a picture of himself holding the national flag along with the caption, "It was an honour to receive the 'Tiranga' from Postmaster General, Mumbai, Swati Pandey as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. I appreciate you preserving the flag in our postal system, Swati. The beating heart of our country is still there! Read More: Homebuyers Alert! Land prices in Noida to go up by 20-30% after 3 years

The hashtag "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" was also added by him.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the campaign on July 22, traders claim that sales of tricolours of all kinds have increased 50 times.

The goal of the initiative, according to the government, is to "inspire a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness of the Indian National Flag."

"With its extensive network of 1.5 lakh post offices, the Department of Posts (DoP) has reached every citizen of the nation with the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags to citizens in just 10 days through post offices and online "In a statement released on Thursday, India Post reported that more than 1 crore flags had been purchased in just 10 days.