NewsBusinessCompanies
AMIT BURMAN

Amit Burman steps down as Chairman of Dabur India, to continue as non-executive director

Amit Burman will continue to work for the company as a Non-Executive Director.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amit Burman resigns as Chairman of Dabur India.
  • Amit Burman will continue to work for the company as a Non-Executive Director.
  • He took leadership of Dabur India in 2019.

New Delhi: Dabur Chairman Amit Burman has resigned from his position, showed the BSE filing of the company. His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors and will take effect as of August 10's closing hours.

Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Saket Burman as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, effective August 11, and the appointment of Mohit Burman as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, effective August 11. Read More: Over 7% Indians owned cryptocurrency in 2021, says UN trade body

According to the company, Amit Burman will continue to work for the company as a Non-Executive Director. Read More: Income Tax payers alert! 50-day deadline to join Atal Pension Yojana -- 10 key points

Burman is credited for launching Dabur Foods Ltd., the company's entry into the processed food industry. According to Dabur Foods, he has been in charge of leading all business strategy, development, and communications.

In 1999, he took charge of Dabur Foods and launched a line of ethnic cooking pastes, chutneys, and packaged food juices. When Dabur Foods and Dabur India merged in 2007, he gave up his position as CEO of Dabur Foods.

He was then chosen to serve as Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He took leadership of Dabur India in 2019.

Burman holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, an MBA from the University of Cambridge, an MSc in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, and a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Cambridge. He previously worked for Colgate Palmolive in the Manufacturing Strategy Department before joining Dabur. He also received training at Tishcon Corporation in New York in 1990.

Amit BurmanDabur IndiaDabur India chairmanDabur Foods

