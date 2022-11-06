Anand Mahindra hails UPI system for its presence in 'India's Last Tea Shop' -- Details Inside

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has hailed the success of India’s digital payments ecosystem for reaching to the remote corners of India. Mahindra shared the post of a Twitter user with pictures informing about the availability of the UPI payment at a shop in the last village at the 10,500 elevation in Uttarakhand.

“As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The post was originally belonged to a Twitter user named Arul Mozhi. He had shared the pictures of a shop in the last village at the height of 10,500 feet elevation in Uttarakhand running by a woman.

Mahindra post has garnered over 5k likes and 466 retweets. One user replied on the post and said that they provide Amul Milk and Maggi. UPI is no big deal now with the availability of Internet. Tourism is their earning so it’s all about what completing customers need.

Do UPI payments without using UPI Pin through wallet

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently introduced ‘UPI Lite’ for making low-value transactions faster and safer. This feature will be enabled on the BHIM App and low-value transactions can be carried out using an ‘on-device’ wallet. It might be similar to other wallets present in the market. You can put a maximum amount of Rs 2000 in the wallet at any given point. Here are steps to enable UPI Lite on your BHIM APP

How does it work?

The service will have UPI Lite balance meaning the virtual ‘on-device’ balance enabled by the User from the Account to perform Transactions using UPI Lite on the BHIM App.

Customers of the following eight banks would be able to use UPI Lite payment system: State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank.

How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app

Step 1: Download and install BHIM app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Login the app and add a bank account for UPI transactions.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the UPI Lite banner.

Step 4: Tap the Enable Now button.

Step 5: Read all the details and then tap the Enable Now button.

Step 6: Now, you will be asked to add Rs 2,000 to your UPI Lite e-wallet. Enter the amount that you want to transfer.

Step 7: Select the bank account from which you want to transfer the sum.

Step 8: Tap the Enable UPI Lite button.

Step 9: Enter your UPI PIN. Once the amount is transfer, your UPI Lite e-wallet will be activated.