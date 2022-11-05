topStoriesenglish
BYJU ropes in Lionel Messi, Twitteratis troll the company for its hypocrite business

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
  • BYJU makes Lionel Messi brand ambassador for global social imitative.
  • A few days back, BYJU laid off 2500 employees which accounted 5% of total strength.
Trending Photos

New Delhi: India Edtech company BYJU has come under the radar of netizens since it announced a deal to make star-footballer Lionel Messi as its brand ambassador for ‘Education for all’ campaign. since then, Netizens have been trolling BYJU for its hypocrite business. As one hand, it laid off 2500 employees which accounts to 5% staff a while ago while on the other hand, it made high-profile footballer Lionel Messi as its brand ambassador for social initiative globally.

Twitteratis are using sarcastic and hilarious tweets to troll the edtech company for its hypocrite business.

One user shared Amit Shah’s famous viral photo of ‘ Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ and wrote, “Amount BYJUS spent on Messi : 40 million dollars (3290260000 INR). Average salary of an employee in BYJUS= 1300000. Divide them both you will get around 2533. Number of employees laid of by BYJUS = 2500.”

Another Twitter user tweeted that Messi didn’t come for free but he would increase BYJU market value. Employees who work day/night are just mere tools to make money. It’s all about business, not education nor service.

In a hilarious meme, a user shared pictures of a boy who was pushing down on the ground by a boot. It put BYJU name and wrote the words BYJU said while laying off 2500 employees a while ago. In another photo, it was revealed that boy was doing a prank as the boot was worn by his hand and he was pushing himself.

That's how people are reacting.

