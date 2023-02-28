Anand Mahindra Meets Bill Gates To Discuss On Working Together For Social Impact; Shares Autograph Pics

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra today on his official visit to India. He earlier met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in RBI office in Mumbai and discussed wide ranging topics with him. The meet was confirmed by Anand Mahindra on his official twitter handle and said that the entire conversation between our teams wasn’t about IT or any business but about how they could work together to multiply social impact.

Mahindra shared the image of Gates giving his book to Mahindra and the autograph picture. In the caption, he wrote that he got a free, autographed copy of his book.

“Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me; I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Gates in his latest blog ‘My Message in India: TO fight climate change, improve global health’ said India as a whole gives him hope for the future. India eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services.

“Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint. By collaborating and trying novel approaches, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors can turn limited resources into big pools of funding and knowledge that lead to progress. If we work together, I believe we can fight climate change and improve global health at the same time,” Bill Gates wrote in the blog.

Bill Gates was the co-founder of Microsoft firm which runs the popular computer Operating system (OS) Windows. He has started Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the programs aiming to getting rid of food hunger, poverty and malnutrition across the world. He is a philanthropist who is spending his time after retirement from the head post of Microsoft organisation to help the world from its problems and make a change.