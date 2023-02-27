BHIM SBI Pay: Send And Receive Money/ Foreign Remittance Via UPI; Check How To Use The App

New Delhi: PM Modi and Singapore counterpart witnessed the integration of India’s UPI and Singapore Pay Now to allow citizens of both countries to transfer funds, remittances, and payments in a quick and real-time manner. The facility will allow people residing in each other’s country to send foreign remittances without any need to fill bank details and more.

The major question for the travelers, workers and students remain, how to send the remittance? Indians can use State Bank of India ‘Bhim SBI Pay’ to send or receive money from Singapore through UPI using the app.

“BHIM SBI Pay” (UPI App of SBI) is a payment solution that allows account holders of all Banks participating in UPI to send money, receive money and do online bill payments, recharges, shopping, etc. using their smartphones.

What are the available features?

You can send money instantly to Singapore using UPI.

Users can receive money from Singapore instantly using UPI.

The maximum per day limit for sending or receiving money is $1000 or 82,644.10.

It will be depending on realtime exchange rate calculation.

How to Start the App?

Go to Google Play Store/ Apple App Store.

Dowload the latest version of BHIM SBI Pay.

Click on the Install/Open button and complete the steps for registration.

Please ensure that you have linked your mobile number with your bank account.

A Customer needs to register with BHIM SBI Pay after downloading it in his/her mobile and link his/her accounts for remitting funds using UPI.

Some common FAQs regarding the BHIM SBI App?

What is a Virtual Payment Address (VPA)?

"Virtual Payment Address" is a virtual ID which is unique. For example, name or number or a combination of numbers and characters followed by @sbi that you can choose for yourself, like, ramesh@sbi or 7051448888@sbi.

Your account is linked to a VPA. So, you can pay/receive money using your VPA instead of sharing bank account details.

How can I generate a Virtual Payment Address (VPA)?

