Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747240
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra Offers Help To 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls On Street; Internet Is All Hearts

Anand Mahindra offering help to 10-yr-old boy selling rolls on Delhi streets said that Education shouldn’t suffer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra Offers Help To 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls On Street; Internet Is All Hearts

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra's recent tweet is getting a lot of buzz on the social media with netizens heaping praise on the biz honcho for his 'philanthropic' move.

Mahindra shared the video of a 10-Year-Old Delhi boy selling rolls on the streets of the national capital after his father's demise.

Sharing the video of the boy on X (Formerly Twitter), Mahindra wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education."

Netizens applauded Mahindra's attempts to help the boy. Here are some comments:

Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day