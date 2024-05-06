Anand Mahindra Offers Help To 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls On Street; Internet Is All Hearts

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra's recent tweet is getting a lot of buzz on the social media with netizens heaping praise on the biz honcho for his 'philanthropic' move.

Mahindra shared the video of a 10-Year-Old Delhi boy selling rolls on the streets of the national capital after his father's demise.

Sharing the video of the boy on X (Formerly Twitter), Mahindra wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education."

Netizens applauded Mahindra's attempts to help the boy. Here are some comments:

Well Done Sir !

Hopefully Millioniers Learn From This . — Lokesh _ (@Lokesh22299) May 6, 2024

He is not giving up.. this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self..



His courage is inspiring which is pushing him stand during odd times..



Salute to him.. with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones.. #Motivation — Nitin Khandvikar (@nitinkhandvikar) May 6, 2024

Well done sir. This kind of philanthropic activities are highly laudable. Keep it up #MondayMotivation — NE Vibes (@NEVibesX) May 6, 2024

Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.