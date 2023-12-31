New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra is recognised for his active social media presence. On December 28, he praised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on X(formerly Twitter) after a video of him strumming a guitar on Iron Maiden song went viral. The performance was part of a reunion of the rock band 'Saga' by Conrad Sangma at Tura's Roof Top Cafe cafe on December 26.

Mahindra invited Sangma to perform at the Mahindra Blues festival after sharing the video on X. Mahindra wrote, “Uber cool… we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad!”.

Sangma shared the video on Instagram where he plays Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years" while demonstrating his guitar skills.

The Meghalaya CM had previously been part of the band during his college days in Delhi. Sangma's show at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura on December 26 was a reunion of his rock band 'Saga’, reports by PTI. (Also Read: Business Success Story: Dhirubhai Ambani, The Visionary Trailblazer Who Rewrote India's Business Narrative)

Sharing the video, Sangma wrote, “Another rocking night ... iron maiden this time...”

The 14th single released by the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden was 'Wasted Years.' It was the opening track on their album 'Somewhere in Time,' which was first released in 1986.

Sangma has previously showcased his guitar skills. In a recent Instagram video from earlier this month, he was seen jamming with the rock band Colours. He said it was “one of the best bands I have played with”.

Mahindra Blues Festival: A Quick Overview

The Mahindra Blues Festival has been running for almost 13 years, With an event every year, the festival “has put the blues genre on the global map and is one of the largest blues festivals in Asia”, According to information on the Mahindra Blues website.

As mentioned on the festival's website, “An iconic 70-year Bollywood Studio is the home of The Mahindra Blues Festival and is held annually in the second weekend of February.” The next event is set to be held on February 10 and 11, 2024.