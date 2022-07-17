New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, frequently shares creative ideas and inventions by ordinary people on Twitter. As in this film, which depicts a simple yet innovative staircase. The video quickly went viral and struck a chord with netizens. There's a chance it'll entertain you as well.

"Outstanding. So basic, yet so inventive. This, in addition to decluttering space, gives an appealing aesthetic accent to an otherwise austere outside wall. Scandinavian designers should be jealous!! (I'm not sure where this came from.) I got it in my #whatsappwonderbox), "Anand Mahindra commented on Twitter after uploading the video. Read More: 'Who would have thought 75 years ago...': Zerodha co-founder backs Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, likely next UK PM

Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox ) pic.twitter.com/IBC6RR591y July 16, 2022

The video begins with a metallic grill affixed to a wall. The video then cuts to a guy opening a latch and pushing the metallic structure, which morphs into a stairway with steps and handrail. The man even climbs up and down the steps to demonstrate how solid they are. He finally folds the steel structure up against the wall. Read More: Rewards for good deeds! Zomato honours agent who travelled 10 km in pouring rain to get medicines for sick baby

The video was shared a day ago and has received over one million views since then. More than 47,400 people have liked the post. People have also expressed their opinions in the comments area in response to the video.

"Ingenuity...at its finest," wrote one Twitter user. "Excellent design. People who live in small spaces should adjust in order to enhance their living space, "another person shared "What a masterpiece, and so practical and useful," a third said. "Brilliant," said a fourth user.