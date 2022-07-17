New Delhi: Zomato has recognised the services of a delivery agent who braved torrential rain in the middle of the night to pick up medicines for a sick baby with a Gallantry Award.

Jithin Vijayan of Kochi, Kerala, drove 12 kilometres in torrential rain to deliver a late-night lunch order. When he arrived at the delivery location, he discovered the order was for a woman with a sick one-year-old.

Vijayan went above and beyond the call of duty as he hurried out into the pouring rain to get medicine for the baby. He had to drive another 10 kilometres through the night to do so, and his generosity has now earned him a Zomato Gallantry Award.

The meal delivery company noted in a LinkedIn post yesterday that the Gallantry Awards recognise the critical role that delivery partners play in its operations.

"Of all the remarkable stories we heard, these are the ones who stood out for their work ethic and devotion to serving people above and beyond the call of duty," Zomato noted as it announced the prize winners.

Along with Vijayan, Shivaji Balaji Pawar was recognised for 'Going Above and Beyond.'

Pawar will represent India at the Asia Cup in 2023. "Being born with a polio infection hasn't stopped Shivaji from playing top-level cricket," Zomato remarked.

The food aggregator also honoured two of its 'Most Consistent Partners' and three of its 'Highest Achievers.'

The prizes were presented on the 14th anniversary of Zomato, which was also marked by a promotional offer that provided free lunch to 14 lucky customers.