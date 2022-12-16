Anand Mahindra shares footage of football fans in India pouring onto streets; Netizens react - Watch Video

New Delhi: The craze of FIFA football worldcup is everywhere. India hasn’t left behind of the frenziness of football. The country has a huge fanbase of different teams playing the Qatar Football worldcup 2022. Many spectacles have flooded in the recent past on the social media platforms showing mass support of Indian fans on streets to different teams from Brazil to Argentian.

Anand Mahindra has shared a video on his official Twitter handle showing fans of Argentina pouring into the streets after Messi-led Argentina defeated croatia in the semi-final to reach the final of Qatar FIFA football worldcup 2022. He said in the post that these football fans are in India. He also pointed out that India hasn’t shown our merit in Football yet, though we would be in the lead if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’.

“Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running…,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on December 14, while sharing the footages of football fans based in India pouring into the streets.

Anand Mahindra video has got huge reactions from Netizens. One user wrote, "Indians are always cheering Argentina, Brazil and Portugal...First it was Maradona, Ronaldo Ronaldo, and now it's Messi, Neymar, Christiano Ronaldo."

Anand Mahindra love for football

Anand Mahindra, who is very active on Twitter, is an ardent football fan. He has been posting his reactions of Qatar football worldcup 2022 on Twitter since the start. He was shocked over Brazil defeat at the hands of Croatia. He also started a reward offer for those who could give the best advice to Harry Kane as he missed the penalty in the football quarter-final.

Here’s why I thought your advice was the most effective out of almost 30k entries:

However, he later revealed that it was a prank. He posted the video of miniature version of the truck and asked the winner to send the address.