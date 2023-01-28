Anand Mahindra Shares Old Clip From 1957 of Young Talented Indian Debating on History; Shashi Tharoor Replies | Watch

New Delhi: An old clip from 1957 is gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms as a young student named Padmanabha Gopinath was taking a part in a high school debate compeitition hosted by a British woman. Anand Mahindra has shared the clip on his official Twitter handle and even tagged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Mahindra asked Tharoor that he mush have seen the clip and know the whereabout of Mr. Gopinath.

In the old clip, it appeared Mr. Gopinath had been taking in the part of a debate compeition fiercely on the question of ‘Prejudice'. Mr. Gopinath said in the debate that Englishmen remained wilfully ignorant by thinking that History began after signing of Magna Carta, but it was started 3000 years ago when savaging Anglo Saxon were hunters-gatherers.

Mahindra tweeted: “This was going around furiously on social media yesterday. Wonderful to see someone so vigorously champion the cause of India back in ‘57! @ShashiTharoor I’m sure you have seen this and perhaps know what became of Mr. Gopinath…”

Reacting to Anand Mahindra’s tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote, “I was born by then! And I Know the brilliant bespectacled Indian student, who went on to be a star official of the @ILO. He is now retired and living in undeserved anonymity.”

Ex-diplomat Shivshankar Menon commented that P. Gopinath became an Indian diplomat and then worked for the ILO for many years. A fine mind and possibly the best drafter in MEA history.

A Twitter user said Gopinath Padmanabh was only 18 years old at the time of this debate but his knowledge, maturity, body language, and way of speaking.