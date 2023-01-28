Elon Musk Tells How he Spends his Entire Day to Run 5 Companies; Netizens React

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk is noted for his long working hours to run his 5 companies in the respective fields including automobile-carmaker Tesla, Space Venture SpaceX, Microblogging platform Twitter, Brain research Neuralink and hyperloop mobility the Boring company. Handling all these companies at once is a tricky business and he works every day long hours to manage all of them.

He has narrated how he spends his entire day in his new tweet. He said that he worked all day, then went home and played work simulator. His tweet so far has garnered over 7.5M views, 115.2k likes and 7,066 retweets. Netizens are suggesting him to take a break.

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

Here’s how Netizens react

A Twitter user named eve6 took a dig as he commented that he told himself tweeting was working too. He is referring to Elon Musk who tweets very often.

I work all day and then do different work to relax from the all day work. January 28, 2023

It is clearly true based upon results pic.twitter.com/OkyG5p1nVM — Melnyiam (@Melnyiam_) January 28, 2023

Only work and no reading makes jack a dull boy, they told me in school. — Dr Edmond Fernandes (@Edmondfernandes) January 28, 2023

