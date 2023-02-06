topStoriesenglish2570381
Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of Chat GPT Corner; Netizens Go Crazy on His Hillarious Tweet

Anand Mahindra tweeted about the article. The post included an image of the "Chat GPT" golgappa corner.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra certainly knows how to keep his followers interested by providing stuff that quickly becomes viral. He posted a really amusing image of the "Chat GPT" golgappa stall on Monday. A chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), called Chat GPT, is currently all the rage on social media. Mahindra acknowledged that the photo may have been altered, but he still thought it was creative.

"Though it appears to have been Photoshopped, this is ingenious. Everything we come across is de-mystified and "Indianized" by us!" Mahindra wrote the post's caption.

The post received a tonne of online attention as well as a tonne of responses from Twitter users.

