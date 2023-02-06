Anand Mahindra Shares Photo of Chat GPT Corner; Netizens Go Crazy on His Hillarious Tweet

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra certainly knows how to keep his followers interested by providing stuff that quickly becomes viral. He posted a really amusing image of the "Chat GPT" golgappa stall on Monday. A chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), called Chat GPT, is currently all the rage on social media. Mahindra acknowledged that the photo may have been altered, but he still thought it was creative.

Anand Mahindra tweeted about the article. The post included an image of the "Chat GPT" golgappa corner. Given that chaat is another name for delicacies like aloo tikki, the wordplay was absolutely genius. (Also Read: OnePlus 11 to Launch on Feb 7; Check Expected Price Release Date, Price in India, Specifications, Other Details)

"Though it appears to have been Photoshopped, this is ingenious. Everything we come across is de-mystified and "Indianized" by us!" Mahindra wrote the post's caption.

This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter! pic.twitter.com/zg6HCKo1MN February 6, 2023

The post received a tonne of online attention as well as a tonne of responses from Twitter users.

AI will serve well modelled paani Puri PA (AGoodBuck) February 6, 2023

Powered by AI(Aloo+Imli) Bhupesh kumar (BhupeshAKumar) February 6, 2023