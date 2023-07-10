Anand Mahindra Shares 'Success Mantra' Via Viral Video: Here's What It Is

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the most expressive industrialists on Twitter. The businessman is known for expressing his thoughts on multiple subjects on social media. Adding to the list of his tweets, the avid social media user industrialist has shared a tip for those wishing to succeed in their domain. He shared the new post along with his post for Monday's motivation. Sharing a video clip, he also advised people not to make their next move obvious.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra starts by showing a Tiger and a duck in a single frame. This is when both animals are in the water. By the looks of it, the tiger seems to be planning on hunting the duck. It is to be noted that when tigers are hunting, they prowl toward the prey, and this is what the tiger seems to be doing. However, the duck notices him and makes a move to save himself.

In an unexpected move, the duck dives into the water while the Tiger is left flabbergasted. He looks everywhere to find the bird without success. Meanwhile, two other tigers are sitting in the background near a tree.

Success, and sometimes survival, comes from not making your next move an obvious one… #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/eezOQvMJVS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2023

Sharing the post, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Success, and sometimes survival, comes from not making your next move an obvious one... #MondayMotivaton." The industrialist referred to the duck's unexpected dive while suggesting not to make an obvious next move.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra went viral with over 16 million views. Furthermore, many social media users reacted to the video. Agreeing with Anand Mahindra's thoughts, one of the social media users said, "Agree, life is like a game of chess. Keep your opponents guessing and make your moves with strategic finesse. Keep your opponents on their toes by mastering the art of unpredictable moves."

While another user said, "Absolutely! Success and survival often require thinking outside the box and embracing unpredictability. By not making our next move obvious, we open ourselves up to new possibilities, opportunities, and paths that can lead us to even greater achievements."