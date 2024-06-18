Annurag Batra Elected As Member Of International Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences

New Delhi: Annurag Batra, Founder exchange4media and Chairman BW Businessworld has been elected as a Member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, joining a group of over 900 members from over 60 countries, representing the world’s leading television and media companies.

Batra has also served as a Member of the Board of Governors of the prestigious Management Development Institute, Gurgaon --his own Alma Matter and he is the first PGPM (MDI s flagship program ) graduate from MDI Gurgaon to be on its Board of Governors for last 3 years and half years from 12th Jan 2020 to June 2023, said Batra's office.

Batra is also the angel investor for many futuristic media tech startups which are impacting the Indian digital media and media tech, it added.