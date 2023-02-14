Apollo Hospitals Q3 PAT Declines 33% to Rs 153 Crore

New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 33 percent to Rs 153 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The healthcare provider had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 228 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenues rose to Rs 4,264 crore in the period under review from Rs 3,639 crore in the October-December period of 2021-22, growth of 19 percent, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

The company's board, which met on Tuesday, announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share amounting to a pay-out of Rs 86 crore.

As on December 31, 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,855 operating beds across the network.

The new hospitals have a utilisation of over 62 percent and are expected to witness double-digit growth in volumes and improvement in utilisation and profitability going forward, it added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 2.05 per cent lower at Rs 4,265.75 apiece on the BSE.