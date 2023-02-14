I'm Officially Leaving Twitter Now: Users When Elon Musk Posted Sexist Image on Twitter

New Delhi: Many people have been not seeing tweets of Twitter boss Elon Musk. Many people have been having this problem recently as a result of modifications Twitter made. But abruptly, on Monday, a few Twitter users noticed something odd: they were seeing Elon Musk's tweets even though they don't follow him on the microblogging platform. Other users lamented that Musk's tweets had clogged up their whole Twitter feed.

There is even though the precise cause of this is yet unknown but as mentioned above many users believe that it must be because of the modifications that Twitter has been making. The Twitter owner, Elon Musk replied by posting a meme on the microblogging network based on a screenshot from a pornographic movie.

Once the billionaire posted his response, the tweet attracted negative feedback from the netizens. Most users' comments suggest that the post portrays a troubling, misogynistic image. Others claim that Musk is tweeting material that would have gotten them removed from Twitter if they had dared to post it.

"This is the last straw; I'm leaving Twitter immediately. One user commented, "I can't believe you'd do this," and another, "Your memes are so lame."

Final straw, I’m officially leaving Twitter now



I can’t believe you’d do this BearPig (BearPigCentral) February 14, 2023

Not a tweet I was expecting from you lmao ksi (KSI) February 14, 2023

Nobody likes you. Your offspring hate you. You are a sad and lonely man who wants people to like you. But you aren't deserving of that. You have dug your own hole of sorrow and despair. The hateful, jealous man you are now will never experience true happiness. Change. WinterDawnDawnywut) February 14, 2023

Your memes are so lame. February 14, 2023

avoiding it is as simple as a click...#BlockElon pic.twitter.com/HoOghzoyBv Pietro Guastamacchia (ilpiotr) February 14, 2023