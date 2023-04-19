AI-Generated Pics Of Elderly Women Skating On Streets Go Viral, Netizens Divided

New Delhi: Mumbai-based artist Ashish Jose also known as Tarqeeb has created AI-generated images of elderly women having fun while skating on the Indian streets. His instagram post has gone viral with over 87,107 likes within 2 days. He captioned those images as "Skating Nani’s", created using the AI tool midjourney.

Women seen in the photos wearing dhoti and Salwar kurta and enjoying skating. It appeared a costal region as the streets were flanked by coconut trees.

Some Users Criticise The Art

Not all netizens are happy with AI-generated images of elderly women having fun on skating. One user wrote that when he realised the images were AI-generated, half the feel of the post went away.

Another netizen commented that he was so happy until he saw clearly and noticed it’s photoshopped.

Boom Of AI-Generated Images

The rise of generative AI has led to flood of AI-generated images on Internet, amusing netizens for being very much realistic to real art. Digital artists are using state-of-the-craft AI tools like midjourney and Dall-E to generate images after giving prompts to them.

What is Generative AI, The Technology Behind Image Tool?

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating creative content, such as images, music, text, and even entire videos, without any human intervention. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from large datasets, and then uses this knowledge to create new content that resembles what it has learned.

One of the most common forms of generative AI is text generation, where the algorithm learns from a large corpus of text and generates new text that is similar in style and tone. This can be used for a variety of purposes, such as generating news articles, social media posts, or even creative writing.

Another popular application of generative AI is image and video generation, where the algorithm learns from a large set of images or videos and then generates new content that is similar in style and composition. This can be used for a variety of applications, such as creating realistic 3D models, generating new art, or even producing entire movies.

One of the most exciting aspects of generative AI is its potential to revolutionize the creative industries. With the ability to generate new content quickly and efficiently, artists, writers, musicians, and other creative professionals can leverage generative AI to enhance their work and push the boundaries of what is possible.