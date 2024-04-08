Apple Ecosystem To Construct 78,000 Homes For Indian Factory Workers: Report

New Delhi: Apple Ecosystem is making a significant mark in India as it has generated more than 150,000 direct jobs in the past two and a half years. The tech company is now turning its attention towards improving the well-being of its employees. Apple is embarking on a new initiative to provide residential facilities for its factory employees, as reported by The Economic Times.

Apple's contract manufacturers and suppliers such as Foxconn, Tata, and Salcomp are preparing to construct residences for their workers, according to government officials cited in The ET report. (Also Read: US Company Faces Backlash After One-Word 'Rudest Rejection Mail Ever'; Read What Happened Next)

The residences are being constructed through a partnership between the government and private entities, making it the largest project of its kind in the private sector. The aim is to build more than 78,000 units, with Tamil Nadu slated to receive the most, totaling 58,000 units. (Also Read: Wipro Shares Decline Over 1% Following Resignation Of Thierry Delaporte)

Most of the housing units will be built by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT). Moreover, the Tata Group and SPR India are also participating in the construction of homes.

In this scheme, it's anticipated that the central government will provide 10-15 percent of the funding, while the rest will come from state governments and entrepreneurs. Officials expect that construction and handover to the private sector will be completed by the end of the current financial year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

The housing is mainly intended for migrant women workers, typically aged between 19 and 24 years old, with a focus on improving efficiency, security, and well-being.//