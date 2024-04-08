Wipro Shares Decline Over 1% Following Resignation Of Thierry Delaporte

New Delhi: Shares of Wipro on Monday declined over 1 per cent after the IT major announced the resignation of Thierry Delaporte as CEO and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.

The stock dipped 1.40 per cent to Rs 478.40 on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 1.41 per cent to Rs 478.20. The announcement comes days before the Bengaluru-headquartered company is scheduled to announce its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2023-24 on April 19. (Also Read: Markets Hit Record High In Early Trade; Sensex Jumps 307 Points)

Wipro has been trailing its peers on the performance front with a subdued report card and weak guidance and saw a spate of senior-level departures including CFO Jatin Dalal and chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman last year. (Also Read: Over $172 Million In Funding Raised By 30 Indian Startups Last Week)

According to a Wipro release, Pallia brings to the CEO role extensive institutional and industry knowledge, as well as a strong track record of leadership through some of the most significant technological shifts the industry has seen.

In a BSE filing on Saturday, Wipro said its Board noted the resignation of Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024, and went on to add that he will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024.

"At their meeting held on April 6, 2024... pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company with effect from April 7, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable,'' Wipro informed in a regulatory filing.