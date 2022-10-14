Apple fined around $20 million for not selling iPhones with charger in Brazil
Previously, the tech firm argued that the practice for not selling iPhones with chargers had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.
- A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc 100 million reais ($19 million).
- Apple violated the order to sell iPhones with charger.
- Earlier, the tech firm argued that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.
Sau Paulo: A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country. The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.Apple said it will appeal the decision.
"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's decision.
