NewsBusinessCompanies
APPLE IPHONE CHARGER ISSUE

Apple fined around $20 million for not selling iPhones with charger in Brazil

Previously, the tech firm argued that the practice for not selling iPhones with chargers had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Reuters
  • A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc 100 million reais ($19 million).
  • Apple violated the order to sell iPhones with charger.
  • Earlier, the tech firm argued that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

Trending Photos

Apple fined around $20 million for not selling iPhones with charger in Brazil

Sau Paulo: A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country. The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.Apple said it will appeal the decision.

ALSO READ | Is Cartoon Network shutting down? This is what company said; Netizens react

Previously, the tech firm argued that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

ALSO READ | India will produce 25 % of its crude oil demand by 2030: Hardeep S Puri

"It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's decision.

Live Tv

Apple iPhone Charger IssueApple finedApple iPhone chargers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes