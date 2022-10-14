Is Cartoon Network shutting down? This is WHAT company said; Netizens react with EMOTIONAL memes

New Delhi: Debunking the reports of the closure of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery said them inaccurate. The company further informed Cartoon Network will remain available despite employee layoffs.

In a recent memo sent by Warner Bros, the company laid off around 82 employees working in different domains including animation, scripted and unscripted divisions. It came after the company has announced to merge Cartoon Network Studio. and Warner Bros. Channel in the one entity under the brand name of Warner Bros.

According to the media reports, Warner Bros Television is seeking new talent and hoping to restructure its business model.

The most recent set of adjustments made by Cartoon Network Studios coincide with some of their animated shows being less accessible to viewers. Additionally, Cartoon Network ratings have been declining for some time; according to Nielsen data, viewership fell by 26% in 2021.

Netizens react with emotional memes

Cartoon Network Studios is being shut down after 30 years and will be merged with Warner Bros‼️ pic.twitter.com/TBCjfXSjmH — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network

Have a video I found in discord pic.twitter.com/L2Lg6UktyY October 13, 2022

Cartoon Network gave us too many classics. pic.twitter.com/bTGwmXPNXF — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 13, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network. You were such a fun channel, and I loved how you never took yourself too seriously pic.twitter.com/Pe8jUVvALj — Abram Scary (@abrampberry) October 13, 2022

This is how Netizens pour their nostalgic emotion with the Cartoon Network on Twitter.