Is Cartoon Network shutting down? This is WHAT company said; Netizens react with EMOTIONAL memes
Warner Bros. had laid off 82 employees in different division including animation, scripted, etc. The company has recently announced the merger of Cartoon Network Studio with Warner Bros.
- Warner Bros. denies reports saying the closure of Cartoon Network Studio.
- Warner Bros and Cartoon Network are merging to become one entity - Warner Bros.
- Netizens become emotional and flood nostalgic memes.
New Delhi: Debunking the reports of the closure of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery said them inaccurate. The company further informed Cartoon Network will remain available despite employee layoffs.
In a recent memo sent by Warner Bros, the company laid off around 82 employees working in different domains including animation, scripted and unscripted divisions. It came after the company has announced to merge Cartoon Network Studio. and Warner Bros. Channel in the one entity under the brand name of Warner Bros.
According to the media reports, Warner Bros Television is seeking new talent and hoping to restructure its business model.
The most recent set of adjustments made by Cartoon Network Studios coincide with some of their animated shows being less accessible to viewers. Additionally, Cartoon Network ratings have been declining for some time; according to Nielsen data, viewership fell by 26% in 2021.
Netizens react with emotional memes
This is how Netizens pour their nostalgic emotion with the Cartoon Network on Twitter.
