New Delhi: As the UK experiences catastrophic heatwave temperatures, people are finding newer ways to beat the heat. In such as situation, the managing director of Leeds-based HG Roofing Supplies, Stuart Houston, planned a pool party for his staff to unwind and relax. Not only this, but he also provided his employees a day off to cool off.

A bunch of his employees took to several social media platforms, sharing photos and videos of the day off. Employees enjoyed football and badminton, relaxing in the pools, and doing other fun stuff. (ALSO READ: Gold price today, July 24: Yellow metal gets slightly expensive; check gold rate in your city)

One worker wrote, "Stuart, you are the best boss ever." Several other of his employees appreciated for what he did for his employees. Netizens are already calling him a legend or the Big boss. (ALSO READ: Indian investors richer by over Rs 9 lakh crore as Indian stocks make recovery)

A viral video of the celebration received a whopping 2 million views on the short video-sharing platform TikTok. On YouTube, the Deadline website reposted the viral video which is 20 seconds long.

Several images of the infrastructure melting recently caught people's attention and raised concerns. One such image shows a melted railroad signal in Sandy, Bedfordshire, which was caused by a fire brought on by the high temperatures. Network Rail published a photo of the signal at the East Coast Main Line on Wednesday (July 20), and it depicts burned rails and melted signaling apparatus.

In addition, the intense heat sparked wildfires that decimated a number of properties in portions of London. At 40.3 degrees Celsius, Tuesday was the hottest day on record for the nation. According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, firefighters in the UK capital had their busiest 24-hour period since the Second World War. However, the capital has had some relief thanks to the predicted showers.