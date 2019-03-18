As Jet cancels flights galore, passengers express outrage on Twitter at unresponsive customer care

New Delhi: Several passengers of Jet Airways were left in a lurch as they were not getting full refund on flight cancellation while some complained that there was no prior information on flight cancellation, and few others said that there was a lot of misleading information from the airways.

What seems to have further enraged the passengers is the poor customer service at the Airlines. Some customers complained that they could not get through the Jet customer service even after trying for two days. While others said that they were being put on hold for close to an hour, only to be disconnected later.

Enraged customers took to twitter to lambast Jet Airways on their poor customer service at such a crucial time. Here are some twitter reactions:

Dear @jetairways seriously. With no revised flight options?!And BTW none of your numbers work. Better part of a working Sunday being wasted chasing you for a booking made awhile ago. So. HOW DO WE DO THIS?2friends been thrown on a 02.30 am flight @mariagorettiz @suchitrapillai pic.twitter.com/cq4tWY0t1r — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) March 17, 2019

@jetairways PNR YNAYGY. Del- BRD Flight cancelled less than 48 hours prior to Departure. No jet airways numbers are reachable, on call que for more than 1:05:55 min.. this is my third Jet flight which got cancel in last 7 days. I will not extend my JP loyality anymore. pic.twitter.com/1f6HfRoBGy — Rajdeepsinh (@RajdeepsinhGoh) March 17, 2019

@jetairways it is second time the jet airways cancelled by flight by sending random email with customery apologies...More pathetic no one responding to your call even after one hour..it takes superb patient to hear robotic blabber jetairways#sundaywellspent pic.twitter.com/kucyUXXJ9L — nitin singh (@nitinsi59801352) March 17, 2019

Last 54 min trying to connect jet airways.. still no customer support.. just waiting... height of pathetic service....If it comes for charging money it will matter for second for jet airways...But now this matter is not important for jet airways... pic.twitter.com/3AUeVKlzOP — ROHIT VERMA (@rohit3989) March 17, 2019

Worst experience #jetairways @jetairways I have been trying to reach customer support from last 02 days.. I have been on hold for a 45mins, 01hour. Customer support is that much busy that they are not able to pickup the call.. — Rupali (@Rupali18378040) March 18, 2019

Your company cancelled our booking flight.

13 Apr 2019 (DEL) -->(IXL) 9W 0611

18 Apr 2019 (IXL) --> (DEL) 9W 0612

And as it is not our mistake, we can get full amount of refund right?

Please give us the details for this process. In website can't manage booking. @jetairways — AnAn (@AnAn52598081) March 17, 2019

@jetairways Jet airways flights a trouble. One flight was cancelled and one is preponed. I have another flight before that flight and now this is preponed clashing time with my other flight.Trying to contact customer care . More than half an hour of wating on call. Care to help? pic.twitter.com/D8tjcxslgU — Aishwarya Singla (@ASingla25) March 17, 2019

Zee News.com tried to reach out to Jet Airways media division for its statement. However, there was no comment from the airline at the time of filing this report. It will be added as an when Jet respond to our query.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways has cancelled several flights in the last couple of days for its failure to pay rentals to various lessors. As of last week, the total number of aircraft grounded by Jet Airways stand at 32 so far.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier is looking at all possible options to raise funds for the debt crisis that is facing the Airlines. The liquidity crunch has not only forced the Airline to ground aircraft leading to cancellation of several flights, it has also caused delayed salary payments to its pilots, engineers and other senior staff.

On March 8, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas seeking urgent funding of Rs 750 crore under an MoU signed between various stakeholders.