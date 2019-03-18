हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

As Jet cancels flights galore, passengers express outrage on Twitter at unresponsive customer care

Cash-strapped Jet Airways has cancelled several flights in the last couple of days for its failure to pay rentals to various lessors.

As Jet cancels flights galore, passengers express outrage on Twitter at unresponsive customer care

New Delhi: Several passengers of Jet Airways were left in a lurch as they were not getting full refund on flight cancellation while some complained that there was no prior information on flight cancellation, and few others said that there was a lot of misleading information from the airways.

What seems to have further enraged the passengers is the poor customer service at the Airlines. Some customers complained that they could not get through the Jet customer service even after trying for two days. While others said that they were being put on hold for close to an hour, only to be disconnected later.

Enraged customers took to twitter to lambast Jet Airways on their poor customer service at such a crucial time. Here are some twitter reactions:

Zee News.com tried to reach out to Jet Airways media division for its statement. However, there was no comment from the airline at the time of filing this report. It will be added as an when Jet respond to our query.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways has cancelled several flights in the last couple of days for its failure to pay rentals to various lessors. As of last week, the total number of aircraft grounded by Jet Airways stand at 32 so far.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier is looking at all possible options to raise funds for the debt crisis that is facing the Airlines. The liquidity crunch has not only forced the Airline to ground aircraft leading to cancellation of several flights, it has also caused delayed salary payments to its pilots, engineers and other senior staff.

On March 8, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas seeking urgent funding of Rs 750 crore under an MoU signed between various stakeholders.

