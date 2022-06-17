New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former CEO of fintech startup BharatPe, appears to be all set to be back in business with a new venture. The entrepreneur credited for creating two unicorn startups is now eyeing to build another $1 billion company after exiting the fintech company on an unpleasant note. Grover, who was also one of the judges aka investors on the popular business reality show, Shark Tank India, is now reportedly seeking to raise around $300 million for his undisclosed venture.

In a tweet early this week, Grover had hinted that he is all set to make a comeback with a new startup that, according to him, will eventually turn a unicorn. "Today, I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business," he had said in a tweet on Wednesday (June 15). (ALSO READ: Markets falter for 6th day; Sensex tanks 425 points in early trade)

Grover made the announcement while celebrating his 40th birthday in London, his favourite city, according to the caption of his Instagram post. It appears that he is onto something already. (ALSO READ: Gold rates bounce back, up by Rs 400, Check gold prices in your city)

“Bringing in the ‘Big 40’ Birthday in my favourite city London ! Blessed to have the sun shine in on me !” he said in his Instagram post,” he had said in his Instagram post.

Also, according to a report by Mint, Grover could invest his personal wealth in the new startup. He could also sell his stake in BharatPe to make investments in the undisclosed venture, according to unnamed sources quoted in the report. He also reportedly had a meeting with six unnamed investors that could fund his upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, Grover is all set to return as one of the investors in the reality series Shark Tank India Season 2. The registrations for Shark Tank India Season 2 are currently open on the SonyLiv app.