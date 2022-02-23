Who is Madhuri Jain Grover and why is she in news?

NEW DELHI: Madhuri Jain Grover is grabbing all the limelight after she got terminated from her role at BharatPe over an alleged financial irregularities, and her ESOPs were cancelled.

Well, this is not it, so in order to share the truth about the founders of the company, Madhuri released few videos on her social media account, alleging that they drink and smoke in office premises

Who is Madhuri Jain Grover?

Born in Panipat, Haryana, Madhuri Jain Grover is the wife of the fintech firm BharatPe's co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover. He is currently judging at the Shark Tank India (Reality show inspired by an American television reality-show).

What’s the whole controversy?

BharatPe has sacked Madhuri over an alleged financial irregularities and cancelled ESOPs vested with her. According to PTI, Madhuri is alleged to have used company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items and family trips to the US and Dubai, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Besides, she also allegedly paid her personal staff out of company accounts and produced fake invoices from known/friendly parties, they added. She was financial in-charge of the company since October 2018.

Now, Madhuri Grover posted a series of tweets hitting out at the company's top officials and sharing videos of what she called "drunken orgies" in office. The videos have gone viral on social media.