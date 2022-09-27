NewsBusinessCompanies
Ashneer Grover unravels the success mantra of THIS food biz, says food runs in their DNA

Earlier, Bharat pe co- founder Ashneer Grover met the cricket legend Virat Kholi in Nagpur, Mahrashtra. He shared the picture on his official Twitter handle and quizzed two delhi boys with a common passion for Ben Strokes be discussing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ashneer Grover calls Halidrams as the biggest food business.
  • He says managers are above than founders and cash flow is above valuation.
  • Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of Bharat Pe.

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover praised Haldirams’ managers deep passion and dedication for the company and said there is no wonder it is a biggest business in India. He mentioned that managers and cash flow are above than founders and valuation respectively.

While sharing a photo with Kamal Agarwal on Twitter, the executive director of Haldirams, Ashneer Grover wrote, “Hum to DNA se Halwai hai. Sote, uthte, baithte, jaagte sirf khaana hi sochte hai !!” - Kamal Agrawal of @NagpurHaldirams. Such clarity and passion for food - no wonder they are the biggest brand in food business. Lala > Founder. Profit / Cash Flow > Valuation . Deep respect. “

Earlier, Bharat pe founder Ashneer Grover met the cricket legend Virat Kholi in Nagpur, Mahrashtra. He shared the picture on his official Twitter handle and quizzed two delhi boys with a common passion for Ben Strokes be discussing. He even gave best wishes to Viral Kohli for the Nagpur match.

Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of the fin tech Bharat Pe. He came to the limelight after the his appearance in much-talked show Shark Tank India in which entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to get funding from the investors.

