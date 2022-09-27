Jeevan Pramaan: Central govt, State govt, EPFO Pensioners ALERT! Get Digital Life Certificate at your doorstep

Jeevan Pramaan or Digital Life Certificate is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners of the Central Government, State Government, EPFO or any other government organizations. The certificates can be generated either by visiting post offices or by availing of the services at your doorstep. Unlike old practice, now the pensioners need not visit the office of the Pension department or pension disbursing agency for submission of Life Certificate.

According to the Jeevan Pramaan portal, over one crore families in India can be classified as pensioner families. There are about fifty lakh pensioners of the Central Government and a similar number of the various State and UT Governments and various other government agencies. Pensioners need to submit life certificates to the authorized pension disbursing agencies like Banks, Post offices etc. to get their pension credited into their bank accounts. In order to get this life certificate, the individual drawing the pension was required to either personally present oneself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by an authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. Now, they can avail of the service by sitting back at home.

How to avail of the Digital Life Certificate service?

Method 1: Through the post office

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) introduced a Doorstep Service of Digital Life Certificate Generation last year. The service can be availed by any pensioner including Central, State and Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Digital Life Certificate/Jeevan Pramaan generation services are based on Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication and are convenient for aged pensioners.

The pensioners can get the life certificate either by Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service offered by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) or by visiting the nearest post office. For the door-step service, all that a pensioner needs to do is to place a service request in the Department of Posts's mobile app ‘Post Info' or register by calling IPPB toll-free number ‘155299’. Postman/Assistant Branch Postmaster of the nearest Post office will visit the requester at the given address to generate the Digital Life Certificate for a fee of Rs 70. However, the pensioners will have to keep ready their Aadhaar number and Pension details. Upon completion of the certificate generation process, a confirmation SMS will be received by the pensioner in his registered mobile number and the certificate can be viewed online at jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login. The certificate can also be generated by visiting the nearest post office and Aadhaar is mandatory for the service.

Method 2: From Jeevan Pramaan App

1. Pensioners can download the PC/mobile application of Jeevan Pramaan from its portal and get their registration done through the app by providing necessary information like Aadhaar number, Pension Payment Order, Bank Account, Bank Name and Mobile number.

2. They will have to provide their biometrics, either a fingerprint or Iris and authenticate themselves. It may be noted that Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar Platform for online biometric authentication.

3. After successful authentication, an SMS acknowledgement is sent to the pensioner's mobile number including Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID. The certificates are stored in the Life Certificate Repository for making it available any time and anywhere for the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency.

4. Pensioners can download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website by providing the Jeevan Pramaan ID.

5. The Life Certificates automatically get delivered to the Pension Disbursing Agency, without any manual intervention. However, the agencies need to have e-delivery services in place.

Method 3: By visiting Jeevan Pramaan Office

Pensioners can also visit the nearest Jeevan Pramaan Office to get the Digital Life Certificates. Pensioner needs to carry the following information for the generation of the DLC:

* Pension ID

* Pension Payment order

* Pension Disbursing department

* Bank account details

* Mobile Number and Email ID

* Aadhaar Number

A Digital Life certificate will be instantly generated with a Pramaan ID sent to you on your mobile.