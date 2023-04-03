Ashok Leyland Reports 19% Rise In Sales In March 2023

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 19 percent rise in its sales in domestic and overseas markets at 23,926 units, the company said on Monday. The city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker sold 20,123 units in the corresponding month of last year.

Cumulative sales made by the auto major till March 2023 grew by 50 percent to 1,92,205 units from 1,28,326 units sold in the corresponding period of last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Total sales of medium, heavy, and light commercial vehicles sold in March in the domestic market grew by 23 percent to 22,885 units from 18,556 units sold in the same month of last year.

Cumulative sales of medium, heavy, and light commercial vehicles till March in the domestic market grew by 54 percent to 1,80,916 units from 1,17,312 units made last year, the company said.