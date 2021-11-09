Atomy India plans to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025

New Delhi: Atomy India—the Indian arm of Global Direct Selling leaderAtomy from South Korea—announced that the company intends to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025 and will empower the nation by strengthening the Make In India vision for the rest of the world. Atomy India now serves the needs of the Indian market through imports from Parent Company-Atomy.

Atomy also revealed its complete intentions for the Indian market, stating that it aims to implement its Global Sourcing Global Sales (GSGS) platform by 2022. Atomy India enters the Indian market with Korean items in the Skin Care, Living, Food, Health Supplement, and other areas, based on the idea of Absolute Quality Absolute Price.

Dr. SeikhImtiaz Ali (Abraham Lee), Managing Director, Atomy India said, “ Since India is known to have ancient secret of Ayurvedic Products and it is recognised worldwide. With Atomy’s ‘Global Sourcing Global Sales’ GSGS market strategy, we plan to export Ayurvedic Indian products to different parts of the world. As Atomy has its Global Distribution Network in almost 50 plus countries. Within one year of business operations in India, we have achieved massive product popularity and now we plan to enter each household with our absolute quality products.” He further added “Atomy India will be able to ‘Make in India’ through our own manufacturing units or sourcing from Indian MSMEs or it could be a mix of both. We plan to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025.”

“The company plans to leverage its most popular personal care products to capture the market at the same time believes in improving people’s life by enhancing their lifestyle. In one year we have launched Korean products in India including our famous skin care brand ‘The Fame’ and we plan to launch more products into Health Supplements and Food categories. The skin care range products are powered by new technology, new material, and low irritancy. All other Personal Care and household products have immense popularity due to their researched based development with new technologies. We are getting robust response from our customers, hence we would expand for a bigger share,” added Dr SeikhImtiaz Ali.

Atomy India places its faith in its advanced technological vision. It has also cooperated with MOFAC, which has more than 20 years of experience in virtual production and has been actively working on VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), and XR (eXtended Reality).

Atomy is planning an unique felicitation ceremony for doctors on November 9th, 2021, where they hope to honour 100 doctors in person.

Live TV

#mute