'Baba Elon Musk': Bengaluru Men's Bizarre Puja Hailing Twitter Boss As God Goes Viral; Watch

New Delhi: Elon Musk has been in the news frequently over the takeover of the micro-blogging site Twitter. His actions have made him rather infamous, from taking control of Twitter to sacking its staff to even posting absurd things on social media. The man does appear to have a following, though, despite everything. Men were photographed praising the millionaire at a recent event in Bengaluru, India's innovation hub. They obviously increased their admiration for him.

The Save India Family Foundation (SIFF) volunteers who are advocating for "Men's Lives Matters" performed pooja and worshipped Musk. They recited prayers and burnt incense in front of a cheery image of Musk. "Baba Elon Musk ki jai," was one of the shouts.

The group posted a video of their peculiar puja on Twitter. They declared, "In Bangalore, India, some males start worshipping Elon Musk. They refer to him as the exterminator of feminists and Wokashura (Woke Ashura)."

Some men start worshipping Elon Musk in Bangalore, India. Another Twitter user named Sriman NarSingh posted this video on Twitter. The caption of the video reads: "SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities."



pic.twitter.com/OboDBvTws7

Save Indian Family Foundation (realsiff) February 27, 2023

