topStoriesenglish2576916
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUFFALO MILK

Bad News For Mumbaikars! Buffalo Milk Price To Be Increased By Rs 5/Litre From March 1 In City -- Check New Rates Here

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which more than seven lakh is supplied by the MMPA through its chain of dairies and neighbourhood retailers, through their farms spread in and around the country`s commercial capital.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:42 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bad News For Mumbaikars! Buffalo Milk Price To Be Increased By Rs 5/Litre From March 1 In City -- Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: Hitting the consumers hard, the Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has announced a steep price hike of Rs 5/litre of buffalo milk in the city from March 1, an official said on Friday. MMPA President C.K. Singh said that the price of buffalo milk which is sold by over 3,000 retailers in the city - will be increased from Rs 80 per litre to Rs 85 per litre, and will remain in force till August 31.

This is the second steep hike coming after September 2022, when buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre, making the domestic budget of the poor and middle-class families go haywire. Singh said that the unanimous decision was taken at the MMPA general body meeting late on Thursday. All the members felt that since the price of milch animals as well their food items like dana, tuvar, chuni, chana-chuni etc. have gone up by 15-25 per cent, besides steep hike in the rates of grass, hay, pinda etc., the rate of milk should also be increased.

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which more than seven lakh is supplied by the MMPA through its chain of dairies and neighbourhood retailers, through their farms spread in and around the country`s commercial capital. Incidentally, in February this year, all the major cow milk producers` associations in Maharashtra, along with other major branded producers, have hiked the prices of cow milk by at least Rs 2 per litre.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985