Bandhan Bank announces appointment of two new directors

New Delhi: Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board of Directors.

The two directors, Suhail Chander and Subrata Dutta Gupta, joined the Bank’s board as Additional Directors (Independent), with effect from March 19, 2021, up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting; and as Independent Directors for a period of three years each, with effect from March 19, 2021, subject to the approval of the Bank’s shareholders.

Suhail Chander was the head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at IndusInd Bank before retiring in March 2020. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Honours Graduate in Economics from University of Delhi. He has 37 years of rich experience across Banking Operations, Trade Finance, Retail and Wholesale Banking. He is also currently on the board of Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Subrata Dutta Gupta has served as the Principal Financial Officer at the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. (IFC). He has a rich experience of over 35 years in asset-backed financing, including two decades in mortgage finance and over a decade in development finance. He has also served as the Managing Director of BHW Birla Home Finance and worked with SREI International Finance in the past. Dutta Gupta is also on the Board of Joyville Shapporji Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. as a nominee director of the Asian Development Bank.

Commenting on the appointment of the new directors, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bandhan Bank said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chander and Mr. Dutta Gupta to the Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank. As the Bank embarks upon its journey towards Vision 2025, I am confident that their guidance will help the Bank further its growth journey.”