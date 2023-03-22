Bengaluru Startup's Unique Job Post Of Chief Meme Officer With Rs 1 Lakh Salary Goes Viral

New Delhi: Memes, which have become an indispensable part in our lives and a way of communicating in the fast-paced, modern world of GenZ in the times of social media network, is also creating several high-paying job opportunities. Companies have started looking for right candidates that can create viral memes for their brands in order to take marketing and advertisment at the next level. Memes are way of disemminating information and messages in a quirky, witty and brief way using visuals and humour.

ALSO READ | Will AI And Robots Take Away Jobs? Here Are 65 Professions With Lowest Risk

Bengaluru-based Investment platform StockGro has opened a post of Chief Meme Officer for his company with a paying band of Rs 1 lakh. The post has gone viral on the social media, garnering a lot of attention from netizens. According to the StockGro Chief Meme officer Job description, it is looking for a chief meme offier to turn finance ans stock market into a laughter riot as this how GenZ likes to learn new things.

“As the Chief Meme Offier, you will be tasked with creafting content that not only make us laugh but also stays true to our brand’s tone and message, said JD for Chief Meme offier of StockGro.

ALSO READ | Twitter Will Prioritize Replies By Following People, Verified Accounts Soon

“The Ideal Chief Meme Offier candidate should be a dynamic and creative individual passionate about finance and all things meme-worthy. They should have a sarcastic sense of humour, a quick wit, and a talent, for turning even the most boring financial concepts into meme gold,” it added.

Though the company has stopped taking more applications for the post, people are still sharing the post to friends.

Several memes-makers have become popular on social media channels these days. However, it is being looked more as a hobby and fun than a job with any added monetary value. Gradually, the approach has been changing with brands start using this popular medium to promote, market and advertise themeselves among young consumers who are addicted to social media. Several startups like Zomato are taking advantage of the power of memes to disemminate and promote their brands. As we had seen the viral trend a few weeks back when Zomato-Blinkit template took Internet by storm with many other companies were copying it.