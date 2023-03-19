Twitter Will Prioritize Replies By People You Follow, Verified Accounts & Unverified Ones Soon, Says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Twitter in coming weeks will prioritise replies on the order of people you follow, verified accounts, and unverified accounts, Elon Musk tweeted the development. Moreover, he says, verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies as “You get what you pay for”. Musk earlier hinted that Tweets from verified users will be prioritized – helping to fight scams and spam soon. Since the launch of premium blue tick subscription, Twitter is trying to give advantage of paid, verified users with several benefits in order to boost revenue.

“In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by: 1. People you follow 2. Verified accounts 3. Unverified accounts Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies. There is great wisdom to the old saying: “You get what you pay for,” Elon Musk tweeted.

What is Twitter Blue?

The monthly premium subscription of Twitter will provide a blue checkmark once approved after paying Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for iOS and Android per month.

Twitter Blue benefits include: Edit tweet, upload videos in 1080 p, Bookmark folders, Custom navigation and more.

Moreover, they can post longer high-quality videos on the platform.

Musk Brings New Revenue Model on Twitter, Meta Copies

Elon Musk has done several changes in Twitter since the takeover in a whopping $44 billion deal last year. Musk brought a new revenue model on Twitter in which the users have to pay a monthly fee for the verification and blue tick fee on the platform. The model is later copied by Meta, who recently launched its monthly subscription service ‘Meta Verified’.