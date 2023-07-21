Bharat Electronics Limited Signs MoU With CoRover To Leverage AI-Driven Business Opportunities In Defence

NEW DELHI: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU has signed a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CoRover Private Limited, a human-centric conversational and generative AI company. This is a two-year MoU to collaborate as partners and indigenously develop and deploy emerging technologies and technical solutions to address the requirements of AI-based solutions, especially Conversational AI-based virtual assistants.

This strategic MoU, which would leverage the strengths and capabilities of both organisations, is envisaged to give a boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and go a long way in realising the Government's vision of a Digital India.

The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in areas of the Generative AI platform, particularly the BharatGPT platform of Co-Rover. Artificial Intelligence can be used to develop many more interactive applications like Dialogue, Conversational Management, Real Time Analytics, Speech to Text (STT)/Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text to Speech (TTS), Speech to Speech (STS), Video to Text, Documents-to-Text (fine-tuned AI-based OCR, hand-written documents are also supported), Text-to-Q&A (Q&A Generator), Text-to-Voice (voice cloning), Text-to-Video (Video Cloning), Sentiment Analysis, and many more.



"With the signing of this strategic MoU with BEL, we are incredibly excited to spearhead the advancement of AI-based Conversational and Generative AI solutions, bolstering India's digital landscape and fostering a future of seamless human-machine interactions," said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of CoRover.ai.

BEL, India's leading manufacturer of Defence electronic products and systems, brings to the table extensive expertise in design, development and production across multiple segments. BEL's areas of business encompass Radars & Weapon Systems, Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, C4I Systems, Anti-submarine Warfare Systems, Electro-Optic Systems, and more. BEL has also established a robust manufacturing infrastructure and an ecosystem for research and development. Furthermore, BEL is actively engaged in software product development for various projects.

CoRover Private Limited, on the other hand, has developed the world's first human-centric conversational AI platform, being used by 1.3 Billion users, powered by cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).