BharatPe Co-Founder, Shark Tank Fame Ashneer Grover's Father Passes Away At 69; Sunil Grover Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Bharatpe co-founder and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69. Ashneer took the Instagram to share the sad demise of his father and goodbye him in the condolence message. Comedian Sunil Grover paid tribute to Ashneer Grover’s father demise with an emoji of folding hands in the comment section.

MBA chaiwala founder Prafull also paid tribute in the comment section by writing reverend chant ‘Om Shanti’. Ashneer Grover in the condolence message goodbyed his father and said him to take care of “papaji, badi mummy, nanaji, and naniji” in heaven.

The popular social media personality Ashneer Grover has launched recently fantasy sports app CrickPe ahead of Indian Premier League 2023. The former 'Shark Tank India' judge also provided CrickPe app download links to Google Play Store and Apple Store. On Google Store, CrickPe describes itself as an app where even actual playing cricketers and cricket bodies also win cash awards.