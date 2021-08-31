Big decision for employees! Nike closes corporate offices for week-long mental health break

US-based apparel giant Nike will keep its corporate offices closed this week so that their employees can "prioritise mental health". This development comes ahead of the employee's return to the office.

Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager of the Oregan-headquartered company, had revealed on LinkedIn that Nike's offices would remain closed for the entire week starting August 30.

"Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work," Marrazzo said.

"It's not just a 'week off' for the team... it's an acknowledgment that we can prioritise mental health and still get work done," he added.

This week-long holiday would only be given only to the employees of Nike's corporate offices. The workers in retail offices will continue to do their work.

It is important to note that Nike has performed fairly well despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic with its stock increasing by 18 percent since the start of the year.

"It's times like this that I'm so grateful to be a part of this team. In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane," Marazzo added.

"This past year has been rough - we're all human! and living through a traumatic event! - but I'm hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward (sic)," he further stated on LinkedIn.

Besides Nike, other companies in India have announced that they will give a much needed break to their employees. The names include Meesho, Verve Logic and more.

