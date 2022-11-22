BIG exit from Nykaa as CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns; Deets inside

New Delhi: The firm announced in a regulatory filing that Arvind Agarwal, CFO of Nykaa, will leave the organisation on November 25 to seek other possibilities in the digital and start-up arena. It has been wonderful to be a part of the amazing Nykaa adventure so far, according to Arvind Agarwal.

My education and experiences up to this point have prepared me for exploring many prospects for personal development in the start-up and digital economy sectors. I will always be a part of the Nykaa Family and wish Nykaa nothing but success on its future growth route.

"Arvind deserves praise for the crucial role he has played in Nykaa's growth as a listed and profitable start-up," said Falguni Nayar, founder and chairperson of Nykaa. Even if we regret losing him, we are aware of his individual goals and wish him luck.

The Company is now hiring a new CFO and will notify the stock exchanges when the new CFO starts, according to Nykaa. Agarwal left Nykaa more than two years after he first arrived. In July 2020, he was hired to serve as the company's CFO.

Agarwal is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of expertise. He worked for Amazon India as the FP&A Leader & Business Controller from August 2017 to June 2020 before joining Nykaa. Prior to that, he spent more than five years working for Vodafone India.