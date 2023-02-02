topStoriesenglish2568843
'M’bap’pe of a Budget, not ‘Messi’ at All,': Harsh Goenka Hails Union Budget 2023-24

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget 2023-24, which was the last full-term budget on Wednesday in Parliament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Harsh Goenka hails budget as 'M'bap'pe, not 'Messi' at all.
  • He says it puts India on the path to become the world champion.
  • The budget has announced to create a new tax regime giving tax rebate/exemption up to Rs 7 lakh.

'M’bap’pe of a Budget, not ‘Messi’ at All,': Harsh Goenka Hails Union Budget 2023-24

New Delhi: RPG Enterprise’s chairman Harsh Goenka has called the Modi 2.0 government’s last budget as “M’bap’pe, not ‘Messi’ at all”. Praising the focus of the budget on infrastructure development, consumption and inclusion, he said it will give “a big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation, and ease of doing business”. He further said it “a budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget 2023-24, which was the last full-term budget on Wednesday in Parliament. The budget has announced to create a new tax regime giving tax rebate/exemption up to Rs 7 lakh, Increase capex spending to spur economy, and hiking 16% tax on cigarettes.

In a follow-up tweet, Harsh Goenka called ‘It’s RRR once again!’ as it has given the focus on railways, renewable, and reforms. He called it “a Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe”.

Earlier, we thought, said Goenka, about the basics – roti, kapda, and makaan, and people are aspiring to be the global leaders in digital, technology, and net zero.  

