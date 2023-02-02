'M’bap’pe of a Budget, not ‘Messi’ at All,': Harsh Goenka Hails Union Budget 2023-24
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget 2023-24, which was the last full-term budget on Wednesday in Parliament.
- Harsh Goenka hails budget as 'M'bap'pe, not 'Messi' at all.
- He says it puts India on the path to become the world champion.
- The budget has announced to create a new tax regime giving tax rebate/exemption up to Rs 7 lakh.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: RPG Enterprise’s chairman Harsh Goenka has called the Modi 2.0 government’s last budget as “M’bap’pe, not ‘Messi’ at all”. Praising the focus of the budget on infrastructure development, consumption and inclusion, he said it will give “a big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation, and ease of doing business”. He further said it “a budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion.
ALSO READ | ChatGPT Reaches 100 M Active Users in Record Time; Breaks Facebook, TikTok’s
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget 2023-24, which was the last full-term budget on Wednesday in Parliament. The budget has announced to create a new tax regime giving tax rebate/exemption up to Rs 7 lakh, Increase capex spending to spur economy, and hiking 16% tax on cigarettes.
M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023
ALSO READ | Google Layoffs: Ali Neil was on Mental Health Leave, Gets Sacking Mail at 2 AM
In a follow-up tweet, Harsh Goenka called ‘It’s RRR once again!’ as it has given the focus on railways, renewable, and reforms. He called it “a Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe”.
M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023
Earlier, we thought, said Goenka, about the basics – roti, kapda, and makaan, and people are aspiring to be the global leaders in digital, technology, and net zero.
Live Tv
More Stories