New Delhi: Building a résumé that reflects their qualifications, experience, and talents is the first step for millions of young hopefuls toward their desired profession. In today's job market, having a résumé that stands out is one of the most important deciding criteria in hiring talent.

A résumé is more than just a piece of paper; for many, it is their ticket to life-changing and satisfying employment. The structure, font, and style of the paper have altered over time, but its relevance has not. It remains the most important document for any ambitious professional anywhere in the globe. Read More: Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand sells tablecloth for Rs 30,600, netizens react

The voyage from his younger days would be relatable to millions of kids throughout the world, according to Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men. Bill Gates, the world's fourth-richest person and co-founder of Microsoft, posted his 1974 resume on LinkedIn. Read More: GST collections in June up 56% to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June

"Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your résumé looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," Gates said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the resume he wrote at the age of 18.

During his first year at Harvard, Gates drafted his résumé. He stated that he wanted to be a "systems analyst or systems programmer."

He also revealed his height and weight, as well as the fact that he had no dependents.

According to his resume, he studied operating systems structure, database administration, compiler building, and computer graphics at Harvard.

It also mentioned his knowledge of programming languages such as FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, BASIC, and others.

In addition, Gates described his time as a systems programmer with TRW Systems Group in 1973. In 1972, he worked as a co-leader and co-partner on contract at the Lakeside School in Seattle.

Netizens reacted on Bill Gates' resume:

One user wrote, "Great one page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives."

Another user said, "Considering it a 48 years old résumé, still looks great though!!"