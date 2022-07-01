New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has created a homeware range called Sona Home, solidifying her identity as both an entrepreneur and an actress. Dinnerware, table linens, and bar décor are among the items in the Sona Home collection. According to Priyanka, the artefacts are symbolic of Indian culture. "Indian culture is recognised for its hospitality; it's all about community and bringing people together...and for me, that's the essence of SONA HOME," she wrote on Instagram. The elaborate items are meant to showcase Indian hospitality culture. However, their price has generated outrage among social media users, who claim it is far too high.

The items are divided into two categories: Sultan's Garden and the Panna Collection. Panna table runners cost Rs 14,043, rectangular table cloths cost Rs 30,612, and a set of four Panna coasters costs Rs 4,576. A Sultan's Garden dinner plate costs Rs 4,733, a serving bowl costs Rs 7,732, a tea cup and saucer costs Rs 5,365, and a mug costs Rs 3,471. These are just a few of the goods available on the Sona Home website. All pricing are estimates.

Many Reddit users were critical of the pricing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared a video in which she spoke with the company's co-founder, Maneesh Goyal, about some of the pieces in her collection. The two talked about how much consideration they put into each piece. "What's so great about Sona Home is that everything comes from a thought," Priyanka explained. There is a rationale behind the design as it is. There's a reason we chose specific forms and embroidered certain areas."

Taking to the captions, she added a statement in which she discussed the pieces' inspiration. "In addition to being inspired by India, there are numerous personal tie-ins to this collection, such as the lampshades, which are produced from vintage Saris inspired by a touching story about Maneesh's mum (it tears me up every time I hear it," she added. Mindy Kaling, an actress, also congratulated her.