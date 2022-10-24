NewsBusinessCompanies
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband John Shaw dead

Bengaluru: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband and former vice-chairman of the firm, John Shaw died here on Monday.

According to sources, John Shaw, 70, was being treated for intestine cancer.

The cremation will take place at the Wilson Garden Crematorium on Monday evening.

According to the official website of Biocon, John Shaw served Biocon as the Vice Chairman and non executive director of the company.

Born on 1949, he has been the member of board of directors since 1999. John was the foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group of companies.

He had served as the former chairman of Madura Coats Ltd, former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

