Bisleri launches mobile app: Now you can order water and get it within 24 hours

New Delhi: Bisleri International, a packaged drinking water firm, has created Bisleri@Doorstep, a smartphone application that provides D2C (Direct To Consumer) service. Customers will be able to order packaged water through the Bisleri app and have it delivered to their door, just like the rest of their needs. Bisleri is currently available in 26 cities, and customers can use it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

During the Covid-19-induced shutdown, the company began delivering mineral water to customers' doorsteps, which sparked the concept for the app. To make the procedure more user-friendly and accessible, the company launched a one-stop e-commerce platform where customers can access all of the company's items.

With the debut of the Bisleri mobile app, consumers will be able to place and track orders more easily. Users can also sign up for a membership to ensure that they have access to fresh mineral water on a regular basis. The software, which is available for both Android and iOS, will deliver the order to the customer's doorstep within 24 hours. "Bisleri has strengthened its commitment to provide convenience at the consumer's doorstep with the launch of the app," the firm said.

Bisleri International's CEO, Angelo George, stated that the company will use the data acquired by the app to construct consumer profiles and will also activate a tailored communication network to help the company's interaction with its customers.

Bisleri has become the first company to deliver packaged drinking water to customers' doorsteps, thanks to the debut of the Bisleri@ Doorstep mobile app. "The number of people who subscribe to our service is steadily increasing. Our website has seen a significant rise in traffic, which is really encouraging. "We are convinced that as a result of the launch of this application, subscriptions and traffic will increase at a faster rate," Angelo stated.

Bisleri's e-commerce platform currently offers 48-hour direct-to-home delivery. The development of the application, on the other hand, will take half the time that the website does.

