Blinkit Customer's Post on Finding a Living Rat Inside Bread Packet Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Customer of Blinkit has shared photos and complaint screenshot when he found a rat trapped in his bread packet order. It appeared in the posted picture that the living rat was trapped inside the bread packet. He even mocked the company using viral Blinkit-Zomato template and wrote, “Bread mangoge to chuha milega (If you ask bread, you will get mice)”. The post of Twitter user Nitin Arora has gone viral and received a lot of support from netizens who have demanded Blinkit to take stringent actions on it.

It is clearly seen in the images of the post that Nitin contacted the Blinkit app to file his complaint with the pictures of bread packet with the mice. The bread packet belonged to the English Owen bakery as per the packaging logo.

"Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage,

@blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," Nitin Arora tweeted.

Blinkitcares handle replied on the post and apologized to Nitin Arora for having the bad experience due to the incident.

Another user named Arjun commented that, “Same issue with me I received the rotten good from Blinkit and not getting any support from customer service then I decided to visit there store where they dispatch the orders no wonder it rat was found in a packet the store was totally messed and full of insects and garbage.”

Netizens were angry and agitated over the issue and demanded actions in the matter. Some were complaining how these companies promised to deliver items in 10 minutes but didn’t pay heed to complaints for 10 days. Moreover, one netizen said that he would prefer long hours to get better and fresh items rather getting it in 10 minutes for unhygienic products.