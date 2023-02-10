topStoriesenglish2571915
Swiggy Strikes on Password-Sharing; Amends Rules for 'Swiggy One' Members

Password-Sharing among family members and friends is a big problem among tech companies that leads to a major revenue loss for them.

Feb 10, 2023
  • Swiggy brings maximum two devices stay logged-in for Swiggy One subscribers.
  • The move aims to hamper the password-sharing among customers to friends and family members.
  • The price of an annual subscription is at Rs 899.

New Delhi: Food delivery app Swiggy brought a password restriction system for its ‘Swiggy One’ membership programme from February 8, 2023 to restrict users to log in only in two devices. The move is expected to help the company to getting rid of power-sharing problem that is the major problem for companies to lose potential customers than can generate more revenue.

Swiggy informed about the changes to Swiggy One membership to subscribers through an email. “The Swiggy One membership is meant for personal usage. Implementing this change will reduce the instances of misuse. This will ensure we are able to serve our members in the most optimal way while still maintaining fair usage within reasonable parameters,” Swiggy mail stated to subscribers.

It added further, “The terms and conditions of your Swiggy One membership have been updated. Effective 8th  Feb ’23, members will stay logged-in on two of their recent devices. You will be unaffected by this change as long as you continue to adhere to the two devices limit as reflected by your usage history.”

The price of an annual subscription is at Rs 899.

Netflix Puts Anti-Password Rules in Four Countries

Netflix has announced in a new blog to put some restrictions for Netflix’s subscribers in four countries so they won’t be able to share passwords as freely. Canada, Portugal, Spain, and New Zealand are chosen countries where the rules for password sharing have been implemented from now onwards.

These changes are setting primary location that will ensure anyone living in their household can use their Netflix account, transferring profile and buy an extra member or premium plan in many countries, more.

