topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
BMW

BMW worker, fired for going to Burger King during break, wins Rs 17 Lakh compensation- Details here

I declared that I would visit Burger King. I rode about on a kind of scooter, went to Burger King, and sat in my car till half past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BMW worker, fired for going to Burger King during break, wins Rs 17 Lakh compensation- Details here

New Delhi: The UK awarded approximately £17,000 (about Rs 17 lakh) in compensation to a BMW employee who was dismissed for visiting Burger King during his lunch break. During an evening shift at the BMW factory in Oxford in 2018, Ryan Parkinson was dismissed over an hour-long, unscheduled break to drive to a Burger King. Ryan then filed a lawsuit against the GI Group, a recruitment agency, for wrongful dismissal.

Parkison was reprimanded when he got back from the fast food restaurant for allegedly not telling his superiors about the lunch break. "My coworkers were discussing their preferred restaurants. I claimed I wanted a Burger King but everyone else wanted a kebab, the ex-employee remembered to LBC News. (Also Read: OMG! Twitter bathrooms smell bad, employees forced to bring their own toilet paper-- Here's why)

I declared that I would visit Burger King. I rode about on a kind of scooter, went to Burger King, and sat in my car till half past. (Also Read: UNBELIEVABLE DISCOUNT! THIS 32-inch smart LED TV gets price drop to Rs 749 on Flipkart-- Deets inside)

Parkison, whose lawsuit claimed the treatment was discriminatory due to race, was forced to take around six months off of work owing to stress and worry. He started working again in February 2019 and remained there for three months before being fired.

But after a disciplinary hearing in May 2019, he was able to successfully challenge the unjust termination and regain his job, only to lose it again in November.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896