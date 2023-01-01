BMW worker, fired for going to Burger King during break, wins Rs 17 Lakh compensation- Details here

New Delhi: The UK awarded approximately £17,000 (about Rs 17 lakh) in compensation to a BMW employee who was dismissed for visiting Burger King during his lunch break. During an evening shift at the BMW factory in Oxford in 2018, Ryan Parkinson was dismissed over an hour-long, unscheduled break to drive to a Burger King. Ryan then filed a lawsuit against the GI Group, a recruitment agency, for wrongful dismissal.

Parkison was reprimanded when he got back from the fast food restaurant for allegedly not telling his superiors about the lunch break. "My coworkers were discussing their preferred restaurants. I claimed I wanted a Burger King but everyone else wanted a kebab, the ex-employee remembered to LBC News.

I declared that I would visit Burger King. I rode about on a kind of scooter, went to Burger King, and sat in my car till half past.

Parkison, whose lawsuit claimed the treatment was discriminatory due to race, was forced to take around six months off of work owing to stress and worry. He started working again in February 2019 and remained there for three months before being fired.

But after a disciplinary hearing in May 2019, he was able to successfully challenge the unjust termination and regain his job, only to lose it again in November.