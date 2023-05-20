topStoriesenglish2610848
BoAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta Debuts AT Cannes Film Festival, Shares Pics

It's here. The Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of boAt remarked on Instagram while posting photos from the Cannes Film Festival, "Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BoAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta Debuts AT Cannes Film Festival, Shares Pics

New Delhi: The co-founder of the electronics company boAt, Aman Gupta, is the first businessperson from India to walk the red carpet at Cannes. Gupta made his debut in Cannes with his wife Priya Dagar by his side.

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

His wife, Priya Dagar, agreed that walking the red carpet at Cannes was a "surreal" event that he had never imagined he would have. "This one didn't appear in my dreams. But now that I'm experiencing it, the sensation is bizarre. Thanks be to God. Aman Gupta, who was seen proudly wearing a boAt watch on the red carpet, wrote, "Thank you Life.

More images from the couple's "Cannes Debut" were also shared by Priya Dagar, who wore an icy blue and silver gown by Bhawna Rao. Dagar additionally provided peeks of their first day at Cannes, where they had the chance to meet American actor Michael Douglas. Douglas had already been awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Dagar (@piadagger)

This year, there was a significant Indian presence at the French film festival, but it was confined to Bollywood stars, influencers, and officials. The first businessperson from India to attend the film festival is Gupta.

As a brand ambassador for boAt, famed content producer Ruhee Dosani will also be in attendance at Cannes. Dosani advocated for gender-neutral clothing while walking the red carpet yesterday in an Amit Aggarwal outfit.

