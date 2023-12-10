trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697553
NewsBusinessCompanies
BOYCOTT ZARA TREND

#Boycott Zara: Why Is Luxury Brand Facing Threat Of BoyCott Globally?

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, marked by the former's invasion and attacks on civilian settlements, is a backdrop to this controversy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 11:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

#Boycott Zara: Why Is Luxury Brand Facing Threat Of BoyCott Globally?

New Delhi: Luxury brand Zara is facing global backlash for its new campaign, 'Jacket,' which has drawn criticism for alleged similarities to the Gaza-Israel war genocide. In the ad, a model is featured alongside mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic.

Despite Zara describing the campaign as a "commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression" in the caption, the post has sparked controversy, leading to a significant public outcry and calls to boycott Zara. The hashtag #boycottZara started trending in response to the campaign.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, marked by the former's invasion and attacks on civilian settlements, is a backdrop to this controversy. Israel has conducted airstrikes on Hamas locations in the Gaza Strip, targeting key members.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder