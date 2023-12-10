Boycott Zara: Why Is Luxury Brand Facing Threat Of BoyCott Globally?

New Delhi: Luxury brand Zara is facing global backlash for its new campaign, 'Jacket,' which has drawn criticism for alleged similarities to the Gaza-Israel war genocide. In the ad, a model is featured alongside mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic.

Despite Zara describing the campaign as a "commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression" in the caption, the post has sparked controversy, leading to a significant public outcry and calls to boycott Zara. The hashtag #boycottZara started trending in response to the campaign.

ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket

A limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/nK15aTYNdJ — ZARA (@ZARA) December 8, 2023

ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket

The result is a stand-out suite of striking pieces - every one of which acts as a prism through which the singular mood and attitude of the wearer is magnified and revealed. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/FxVOw5yDqx — ZARA (@ZARA) December 7, 2023

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, marked by the former's invasion and attacks on civilian settlements, is a backdrop to this controversy. Israel has conducted airstrikes on Hamas locations in the Gaza Strip, targeting key members.